Met Eireann issues wind warning for the country

Gusts of up 100km/h have been forecast for the country today.

A Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for Munster, Connacht and Donegal from 1pm this afternoon until 4am tomorrow morning.

From 7pm this evening, the warning will be in also be in place in Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan until 9am tomorrow morning.

The forecaster said gusts could exceed 100km/h on coasts.