Met Éireann issues status yellow rainfall warning for 16 counties

Bring back the brollies because Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for 15 counties.

All of Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal and Waterford will all be affected as thundery downpours may lead to rainfall accumulations of 25-40mm.

The warning is in place until 9am tomorrow.

According to the forecaster tonight "showery rain will be heavy at times with thundery downpours which will slowly track northeastwards with somewhat clearer conditions spreading into the southwest later.

"The rain will be persistent and heaviest in the east and later in the north. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in light to moderate southeasterly winds at first gradually becoming west to northwesterly and freshen later.

On Saturday Met Éireann predicts that "showery rain will linger in the north for much of the day but elsewhere will see sunny spells and scattered showers. It will be a cooler and fresher day with top temperatures of just 15 to 18 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds, but strong and gusty in the in the north.

Mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle in the east. A band of showery rain in the west will spread inland, turning heavy or prolonged with thundery down pours later. Top temperatures 17 to 21 degrees. pic.twitter.com/wYM1plqJod — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 27, 2018

- Digital Desk