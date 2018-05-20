Met Éireann issues status yellow rain warning for 11 counties

Met Éireann has issued a warning for heavy rainfall across 11 counties.

There will be 25mm to 35mm of rainfall over a 24 hour period, beginning this evening.

The status yellow warning affects Longford, Cavan, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

It is valid from 7pm this evening until 7pm Monday, May 21.

Digital Desk