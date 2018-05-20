Met Éireann issues status yellow rain warning for 11 counties
20/05/2018 - 10:24:00Back to Ireland Home
Met Éireann has issued a warning for heavy rainfall across 11 counties.
There will be 25mm to 35mm of rainfall over a 24 hour period, beginning this evening.
The status yellow warning affects Longford, Cavan, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.
It is valid from 7pm this evening until 7pm Monday, May 21.
Rainfall warning issued. Please see https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt for details. pic.twitter.com/e7YoiX5wgq— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 20, 2018
Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here