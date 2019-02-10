Met Éireann issue status yellow wind warning for parts of country today

Gusts could reach more than 110 kilometres an hour in parts of the country this afternoon.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Clare.

Strong and gusty westerly winds will reach gale force on the west coasts.

Highest temperatures today will be between 5 and 8 degrees.

Forecaster Joanna Donnelly said the alert is in effect until 7pm this evening:

"Once again the coastal areas of the West are most at risk of the strong winds, they are westerly winds.