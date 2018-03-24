MEP's considering new system to help young farmers starting out

MEP's are considering a new system that would make it easier for young farmers to get started.

The proposal would end historic entitlements to CAP payments and introduce a simpler and more transparent system.

The Irish Farmers Journal has seen a copy of the draft resolution.

News Correspondent Thomas Hubert says it would represent a dramatically different way of doing things.

He said: "It is a complete change of the way direct payments are distributed among farmers at the moment across the whole of Europe.

"They are all based so far on entitlements which are the holy grail of what you need to start farming, you need this entitlement to a payment."

