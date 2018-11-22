Mental health issues cost economy over €8 million a year, report claims

A new report has found mental health problems are costing Ireland's economy €8.2 billion every year.

The OECD says issues like anxiety and depression are leading to the country's GDP being reduced by 3 %.

The organisation says one in six people across the EU has a mental health issue - with those people less productive and less likely to be in a job.

It's found the economic cost of mental health issues across the EU is over €600 billion.

