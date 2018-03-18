Men arrested in connection with Wexford gun seizure released without charge

Two men detained after last week's gun seizure in Wexford have been released without charge tonight.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The two men, aged 25 and 27 respectively, were arrested as part of an intelligence-led operation in which arms and ammunition were discovered near the Millands area of Gorey.

Investigations are ongoing.

