Men arrested in connection with Wexford gun seizure released without charge
Two men detained after last week's gun seizure in Wexford have been released without charge tonight.
A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The two men, aged 25 and 27 respectively, were arrested as part of an intelligence-led operation in which arms and ammunition were discovered near the Millands area of Gorey.
Investigations are ongoing.
