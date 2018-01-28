Men arrested in connection with Dublin robbery expected to appear in court

Three men arrested in connection with a robbery in Dublin 17 are expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court tomorrow morning to face charges arising from the incident.

Gardaí investigating the robbery at a pharmacy on Greendale Road, Kilbarrack arrested three men, two in their 30s and one in his 20s, yesterday.



Shortly before 6pm on Friday, three males wearing balaclavas entered a pharmacy on Greendale Road in Kilbarrack.

All three were armed with knives, threatened staff and demanded money and drugs.

Gardaí responding to the incident entered the shop and arrested two of the men at the scene.

A third man was arrested a short distance away after attempting to escape with property which was recovered along with weapons used.

- Digital Desk