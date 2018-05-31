Men arrested in connection with Dessie Fox murder released

Two men who were arrested in connection with the murder of Dessie Fox have been released without charge.

Gardaí arrested the men, aged 50 and 61, in the Dublin area on Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation into the murder of Dessie Fox in Co Kildare in 1990.

On September 9, 1990, well-known bookmaker Dessie Fox, 47, was driving from his home in Dungannon, Northern Ireland to a race meeting in the Curragh, Co. Kildare, when his car was intercepted by a number of armed men at Healy's Bridge, Prosperous.

He sustained a gunshot wound during the incident and died at the scene.

Gardaí say a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

