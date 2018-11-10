Men arrested in connection with David Boland killing released

Two men arrested in connection with the death of David Boland in Kildare have been released from custody.

They were detained yesterday as part of an ongoing investigation into the case.

David Boland

Gardai investigating the murder of the 34-year-old in Athy arrested both men yesterday afternoon in the town.

The father of one was stabbed on Duke Street nine days ago - he died later in hospital from his injuries.

Both men in their 20s were held overnight at Kildare and Newbridge Garda Stations, before being released without charge this afternoon.

Their arrests brought to 4 the number of people detained in connection with the case.

A 20-year-old man appeared in court last weekend charged with his murder.

A man in his late 20s was also arrested, however, he was also released without charge.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Digital Desk