Meeting over Abbey Theatre dispute seen as 'a positive first step'

A meeting between a group of representative artists and management from the Abbey Theatre in Dublin has been described as "a positive and productive first step".

A group representing those who signed an open letter to the Culture Minister Josepha Madigan met management on Friday.

More than 300 people from the Irish theatre community signed the letter last month over how the theatre is being run.

The letter was signed by actors, directors, playwrights and agents and designers and detailed their "deep concern and dissatisfaction " with how the Abbey is being operated since its Directors Neil Murray and Graham McLaren were appointed in 2016.

The 312 signatories said that the situation for the Irish theatre community is "critical".

Following Friday's meeting, both sides have agreed on a process of bilateral meetings to deal with the issues raised in the open letter about the Abbey.

An initial timeframe for this process has been agreed and by the end of April a report on progress will be prepared.