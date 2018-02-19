Medtech firm Quidel announces 75 jobs for Galway

There is good news for Galway on the jobs front with 75 new posts announced this morning.

Quidel Corporation, which makes medical diagnostic equipment, is establishing a Business Centre in the city.

The international company already employs approximately 1,200 people across the world.

Quidel is currently recruiting professionals for its Galway operation in areas including Finance, Human Resources, Customer Service, and Technical Support.

Douglas Bryant, Quidel Corporation’s President and CEO, said: “There are many very talented people here, and Quidel is proud to partner with Martin Shanahan and IDA Ireland to bring jobs to Galway.

"Our company has recently doubled in size, and we believe that Galway can serve as a linchpin for our growing international presence.”

IDA Ireland CEO, Martin Shanahan, said: “This is a terrific announcement from a new name investor in the medical device space in Ireland which will have a very positive impact on Galway city, county and the wider West region.

"The jobs being created are high value service roles. I wish Quidel every success here and will follow their progress with interest.”

TD, Heather Humphreys, welcomed the announcement saying: “The investment announcement by Quidel today reaffirms Ireland’s position as one of the international leaders in the Medtech industry.”