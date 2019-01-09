Medical professions raise concern about preparedness of abortion services

Some members of the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists have raised concerns about the preparedness for providing abortion care.

They have held an EGM this evening to discuss a motion which was not voted on.

Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists Chair, Dr Cliona Murphy says this new service is still evolving and will take time to fully implement.

She says responsibility for bringing it in lies with the HSE and it is essential appropriate resources to support clinicians involved in the country's hospitals is provided.

