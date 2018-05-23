Meath man leaves club medal at Everest summit

By Louise Walsh

The first-ever Meath man to reach the summit of Mount Everest left a special memento at the top, to celebrate his local athletic club.

Adrian McNally (41), from Ardbraccan, Navan became the 48th Irish person to climb the world's highest mountain, when he scaled the dangerous peak in the early hours of Friday last.

Adrian McNally in his protective yellow suit at the summit and in his left hand is the special medal from Bohermeen AC which he placed on the “Tiny Man” the mascot at the summit.

The honed athlete remembered his beloved athletic club - Bohermeen AC - when he achieved the 29,000ft feat and left a specially-designed club medal at the top.

Adrian has taken part in a number of races and events for Bohermeen AC over the years and is the main sponsor of the club's annual half-marathon.

The owner of haulage company McNally Logistics in Ardbraccan only spent a year in training for the challenge, climbing peaks like Ben Nevis under team leader Tim Mosedale.

The seasoned and dedicated sportsman has also completed a number of iron man challenges in the past and took part in the Race Across America on bicycle.

Adrian has been in the Himalayas for almost two months acclimatising and training and the club eagerly tracked his progress through the Himalayas through the internet.

Spokesperson for the club Stephen Ball said Bohermeen AC were "hugely proud of Adrian on his outstanding and unique achievement".

We had a special club medal, depicted with the 2,000 year-old Ardbraccan church tower - which we used for special occasions and we gave this to Adrian to keep him safe and leave at the top of Everest.

"We extend a huge congratulations to him and no doubt, we will have a celebration on his return.

"His success on his first attempt wasn't a huge surprise to the club. Indeed, many believed the outcome was inevitable as Adrian is simply a very determined person - even stubborn as some would say, he laughed."

Adrian is due back in Meath this weekend and his success comes on the back of the tragic news in recent days that two mountaineers from Japan and Macedonia died in their separate attempts to climb Everest.