McGregor to strike plea bargain with US prosecutors to avoid jail
22/07/2018 - 10:04:00
UFC fighter Conor McGregor's legal team is set to strike a plea bargain with New York prosecutors to make sure he avoids jail.
He was charged with assault and criminal mischief after throwing a metal trolley at a bus carrying UFC fighters in April.
According to TMZ.com, McGregor's team want prosecutors to reduce his charge of felony misdemeanour to just a misdemeanour.
This would allow the fighter to avoid a possible jail term and deportation.
He is due back to appear before a Manhattan court on Thursday.
Digital Desk