McDonald's to replace plastic straws with paper in Irish restaurants
McDonald's are getting rid of plastic straws from their Irish restaurants - and replacing them with paper ones.
The fast-food chain will start the phased rollout of paper straws in all of its 92 outlets from September.
The Environment Minister has welcomed the announcement, saying it is a "move in the right direction" at eliminating single-use plastics.
Mindy O'Brien, from Irish environmental group VOICE, hopes more businesses will follow McDonald's example.
"We really need to move away from the single-use plastics," said Ms O'Brien.
"We've all seen the pictures of the turtle with the straw up his nose or birds wrapped up in plastic...I think this is a great first step and long may it continue.
"I hope that others will follow suit to reduce the amount of plastic in the environment."
Digital Desk
