McDonald's calls on homeowners to rent rooms to Dublin staff
McDonald's is looking for people to rent out their spare rooms for its staff.
The fast-food chain placed a billboard in City West in Dublin highlighting a tax relief scheme of €14,000 a year that could be claimed for renting out a room.
The Irish Independent reports that the company is looking for the accommodation to expand its workforce.
The billboard says: "In September, we at McDonald's are increasing our team members and are seeking accommodation."
