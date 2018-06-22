McDonald's calls on homeowners to rent rooms to Dublin staff

Back to Ireland Home

McDonald's is looking for people to rent out their spare rooms for its staff.

The fast-food chain placed a billboard in City West in Dublin highlighting a tax relief scheme of €14,000 a year that could be claimed for renting out a room.

The Irish Independent reports that the company is looking for the accommodation to expand its workforce.

The billboard says: "In September, we at McDonald's are increasing our team members and are seeking accommodation."

Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: McDonalds, Rent, Property

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland