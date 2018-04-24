McDonald would prefer if Peadar Tóibín did not speak out on abortion issue

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald says she would prefer if Peadar Tóibín did not speak out on the issue of abortion.

The Meath East TD has broken ranks with the party in his support for a no vote in the upcoming referendum.

His colleague Carol Nolan has lost the party whip after voting against Sinn Féin policy on the eighth amendment in the Dáil.

Ms McDonald says the rules are clear.

"I would prefer that Peader was not speaking out in this way. He does so in a personal capacity and it is very plain that in so doing he is expressing a view that is not party policy.

"But he is an adult. He has a view. Where matters are very clearly distinct is where it comes to the formulation of law."

Mr Tóibín, meanwhile, has said he doesn’t think his position on the abortion referendum is causing tensions within the party.

Deputy Tóibín addressed a pro-life rally in Dublin today calling for a No vote in next month's referendum but maintains he was speaking in a personal capacity.

"It is important that people speak honestly on this issue," said Mr Tóibín.

"That if we censor views on this really important issues that we're not going to have a strong result or a balanced result.

"For years in this country, we have suffered from group think. And there's nothing wrong we people standing out and saying 'no, I disagree' and to do it respectfully."

- Digital Desk