McCabe stands over claim that O’Sullivan orchestrated RTÉ coverage of report, Tribunal hears

The Disclosures Tribunal has heard that Maurice McCabe stands over his claim that Noirin O’Sullivan orchestrated RTÉ’s coverage of the unpublished O’Higgins Commission report in May 2016.

Counsel for Sgt McCabe told the Tribunal he is not in a position to withdraw anything – and has faithfully told the Tribunal what he was told by head of Garda HR, John Barrett.

The Tribunal has heard that Mr Barrett says he did not tell Sgt McCabe that Commissioner O’Sullivan leaked information to RTE’s crime correspondent, Paul Reynolds.

Mr Barrett is scheduled to give further evidence to the Tribunal this afternoon.

