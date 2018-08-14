Mayo County Council issues '10 Commandments of Road Safety' for Papal visit pilgrims

With 45,000 people expected at the Marian Shrine in Knock, Co. Mayo, later this month for Pope Francis’s visit, Mayo County Council have asked people to use public transport to get there.

The Pope is due to arrive at Knock Airport at 9.20am on Saturday, August 26, and is expected at Knock Shrine by 9.50am.

The council said ceremonies at the shrine will begin at 8.30am and they have urged people to use public transport, preferably bus, to get there by no later than 7.30am.

All 45,000 tickets available for the Shrine ceremonies were sold out within four hours of becoming available and no further tickets will be issued.

Superintendent Tom Calvey said: “Initial registrations for tickets illustrate that 91% of people propose to travel to Knock by private car.

If this percentage of people decide to travel to Knock by private car, then the parking which has been secured by Mayo County Council will be insufficient and as a result, people will have a considerable distance to walk.

"I would urge people to travel to Knock by bus or if this isn’t feasible, then carpool with their friends or neighbours.”

Noel Gibbons, Road Safety Officer, Mayo County Council said: “Due to the early morning start people will be on the road before daybreak, and so should make sure their lights are working and properly adjusted and also be aware that their body clock will need to adjust.

"All drivers should incorporate a quick 15-minute coffee break as part of their travel plans so as to keep themselves alert on the road to and from Knock.”

Those who opt to travel by car are advised to follow the council's 10 Commandments for Driving, below.

All ticketholders travelling to Knock Shrine have been asked to note the following: Preparations for the Papal Visit to Knock will require Knock village to be closed from 6pm, Saturday, August 25.

The N17 between Charlestown and Claremorris will be closed from midnight on Saturday 25th until at least 3pm on Sunday.

Iarnrod Eireann will operate additional services into Claremorris Station on Sunday, August 26.

A free bus shuttle service be available to those who have a ticket for the Shrine event.

- Digital Desk