Mayo and Waterford on alert for National Lottery winners

The search is on for two winners in Mayo and Waterford from last night's EuroMillions and Daily Million Plus draws.

Someone in Waterford has won €1m on last night’s EuroMillions Draw 'Ireland Only Raffle’ while a Mayo player has scooped €500,000 from last night’s Daily Million Plus draw.

The ticket for the EuroMillions €1m prize was sold at the Tramore Service Station on the Waterford Road.

The ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ winning code, found on the EuroMillions ticket, is I-DTG-57033.

The store owner and manager of the Tramore Service Station, Elaine Farrell, said: “We’re absolutely delighted. We are just a few minutes from where the other recent Ireland Only Raffle winning ticket was sold, so maybe Tramore is fast-becoming a lucky millionaires town.

"We’ve been spreading the word to all of our customers this morning and I really hope it is a local who is the winner.”

There were two winners of the EuroMillions jackpot of €74,290,358 on tickets sold in Portugal and Spain.

The winning ticket for the Daily Millions Plus prize of €500,000 in last night’s draw was sold at the Newstand store on Market Square, Castlebar. Co. Mayo.

The winning Daily Million Plus numbers for this draw were 15, 19, 25, 28, 32, 39 and the bonus was 7.