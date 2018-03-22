May referendum on abortion 'very much on track' after bill passes through Dáil
The Health Minister Simon Harris says the holding of an abortion referendum by the end of May is "very much on track".
It comes after the abortion referendum bill passed all stages in the Dáil last night.
The Government hopes to have the legislation passed this week in order to ensure a vote can happen in May.
The legislation now heads to the Seanad, where a debate is scheduled for next week.
