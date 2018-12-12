Maurice McCabe given award for dedication to road safety

Maurice McCabe has received an award in recognition of his dedication to road safety.

The Road Safety Authority has recognised the garda whistleblower in his work in exposing problems in the penalty point system.

The former garda sergeant recently retired from the force after he was vindicated in the Disclosure’s Tribunal report.

Maurice McCabe says he’s thrilled to receive an award after everything that’s happened.

"I was thrilled, I couldn't believe it, I was just delighted - it was the public that nominated me," he said.

"I'm very happy that I started this, I finished it and things have changed."