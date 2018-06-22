Maurice McCabe counsel asks tribunal chairman to rule journalists did not have journalistic privilege

Counsel for Maurice McCabe has asked the Chairman of the Disclosures Tribunal to rule that a number of journalists did not have journalistic privilege which justified them to refuse questions.

Superintendent Dave Taylor and former Commissioners Martin Callinan and Noirin O’Sullivan have all waived privilege on their conversations with journalists, meaning they have cleared the way for journalists to discuss conversations they’ve had with them.

However, a number of journalists have refused to do so, saying the privilege rests with them, not the other party.

Michael McDowell said the Tribunal was almost bound to draw inference from the journalists’ refusal to answer questions, and there was no need to go to the High Court and delay the Tribunal as a result.

Maurice McCabe

Meanwhile, the former crime and security editor of the Irish Independent has denied telling a DCU academic that Maurice McCabe was under investigation for child sex abuse in February 2014.

Colum Kenny told the Tribunal earlier this month that he had spoken to two crime correspondents about Sgt McCabe, and he was led to believe there was an ongoing investigation against him.

Both Tom Brady, formerly of the Independent, and RTE’s crime correspondent Paul Reynolds have denied this, and neither was in the Dail the day Professor Kenny says the conversation occurred.

Differences have emerged between a former news editor from the Irish Sun and crime reporter Eavan Murray.

Fergus O’Shea says he first heard about Maurice McCabe’s accuser Ms D from Ms Murray, but she says he suggested she visit her home in Cavan in early 2013.

Digital Desk