Mastercard announces jobs for Dublin

Up to 175 new jobs are on the way to Dublin.

Mastercard has announced it is creating the roles as it expands its presence in Ireland.

It is looking to hire software engineers, blockchain specialists, data scientists, project managers, analysts, product designers and more.

It says it is focused on driving innovation and creating the future of payments around the world.

Ken Moore, executive vice president and head of Mastercard Labs, said: “Ireland is the heart of our global innovation efforts – throughout Mastercard, Dublin is admired as a key technology hub - we’re looking to replicate the innovation culture we’ve fostered here in our offices around the world.

"The vibrant culture we have here makes it the perfect place to recruit for these highly-skilled roles. We need great minds who can look outside of Mastercard’s traditional payments expertise and create solutions to benefit our customers around the world.”

CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan said: “Mastercard Ireland’s decision to locate 175 highly skilled jobs here underlines the continuing success of its Irish operation and the innovative approach and expertise of its team.

"Today’s announcement also emphasizes Ireland’s continuing attractiveness for payment and fintech companies. With the global brand awareness of Mastercard providing Ireland with an excellent reference in the sector we have a growing and strong cluster of both indigenous and FDI payment companies in Ireland.”