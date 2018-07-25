Master of Rotunda Maternity Hospital blames over-crowding for spread of MRSA

The Master of the Rotunda Maternity Hospital in Dublin is blaming over-crowding for the spread of MRSA.

Fergal Malone.

Fergal Malone has been responding to reports that there has been an outbreak of the super-bug in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Six infants were affected by MRSA earlier this year in the Rotunda and two died.

Professor Malone says the problem is the shortage of space.

He said:

When you have incubator cots that are literally a foot apart, no amount of barrier precautions, face masks, aprons, gloves, will secure that.

- Digital Desk