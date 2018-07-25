Master of Rotunda Maternity Hospital blames over-crowding for spread of MRSA
25/07/2018 - 10:23:12Back to Health Ireland Home
The Master of the Rotunda Maternity Hospital in Dublin is blaming over-crowding for the spread of MRSA.
Fergal Malone has been responding to reports that there has been an outbreak of the super-bug in the neonatal intensive care unit.
Six infants were affected by MRSA earlier this year in the Rotunda and two died.
Professor Malone says the problem is the shortage of space.
He said:
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here