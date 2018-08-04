'Massive excitement' at University Hospital Waterford as €1m EuroMillions prize won

A lucky Waterford winner has won €1m in last night's EuroMillions draw.

The ticket was won as part of the 'Ireland Only Raffle'. The winning code, found on the EuroMillions ticket, is I-DZW-38394.

Congrats to the winner of the #EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle! The winning raffle ticket code is I-DZW-38394 and was sold in Aramark, University Hospital Waterford, Dunmore Road, Co.#Waterford. 🎆😁👍Players can check their tickets in-app or online here:https://t.co/gmmNILmBOZ pic.twitter.com/4mISlgmByD — The National Lottery (@NationalLottery) August 3, 2018

The ticket was sold at the Aramark Shop in University Hospital Waterford.

Shop manager Patrick Casey said: “This is unbelievable news! There is massive excitement in the hospital today at the prospect of a staff member, a visitor or even a patient being the lucky winner of this huge amount of money.

“We are a very busy shop with visitors, patients and staff. There are several syndicates amongst the staff so we are hoping it is somebody connected with the hospital. This is our first big EuroMillions win so we are over the moon.“

Last February, the EuroMillions Plus prize of €500,000 was won by an 18-person syndicate of administration staff from Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, Co Galway.

Digital Desk