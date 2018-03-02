Massive effort at Cork Airport to clear runway of snow

These photographs by Karol Kachmarsky reveal the scale of the challenge faced by ground clearance crews who are working frantically to open Cork Airport tomorrow.

In 2010, Cork Airport crews cleared 50 loads of snow.

This week, to date, they have cleared over 250 loads of snow from the airport's 2.1km long runway, its taxiways, parking stands and roads.

The airport’s own asset care crews, along with external contractors, have been using 16 different pieces of equipment to clear the snow, including snow ploughs, snow blowers, diggers and sprayers.

The airport is liaising with their airline customers to resume flight operations tomorrow morning, weather permitting.