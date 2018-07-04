Mass protest to call for urgent work on Liffey Cycle Route

Bicycles make up half of all commuter traffic during morning rush hour along Dublin's quays.

Dublin Cycling Campaign says its survey highlights the need for urgent work on the Liffey Cycle Route.

Bicycles account for half of all vehicles on the North Quays during the morning rush hour, according to our latest traffic survey. More details on our website. #LiffeyCycle https://t.co/TVjAQavTSi pic.twitter.com/LoejIKmavj — Dublin Cycling (@dublincycling) July 4, 2018

The project, which would provide a segregated track linking Phoenix Park to the Point Village, has been in planning stages for seven years.

The group will hold a mass protest along the quays this Sunday and says it this will continue every month until there is progress.

"We know from statistics that approximately three people per day are taken to hospital in Ireland as a result of collisions while cycling," said Kieran Ryan of Dublin Cycling Campaign.

In the past two weeks we've had two serious collisions on the quays, one at Butt Bridge and one at Ushers Quay where two people cycling down the quays were seriously injured in collisions with a bus and a van.