Mass held in Dublin to remember Jastine Valdez

A mass has been held in Dublin to remember Jastine Valdez.

It marks 40 days since her passing and is a Filipino custom similar to the Irish month's mind.

The 24-year-old was murdered by Mark Hennessy in May.

The Valdez family is preparing for her funeral service which will be held in the Philippines tomorrow.

Honorary Consul of the Philippines in Ireland, Mark Congdon, says he has been keeping in touch with the Valdez family.

"I'm in regular contact with [Jastine's family] them by phone and by messaging etc.," he said.