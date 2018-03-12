Mary McAleese: My brother was sadistically abused by paedophile priest Malachy Finnegan

Former president Mary McAleese has called for an inquiry into child abuse allegations against Malachy Finnegan, former president of St Colman's Grammar School in Newry, Co Down.

Ms McAleese revealed that her youngest brother had been "seriously physically, sadistically abused by Malachy Finnegan" for the duration of his time attending the school.

Former President Mary McAleese says her younger brother was abused by Fr Malachy Finnegan pic.twitter.com/q00uoLxGfs — RTÉ News (@rtenews) March 12, 2018

Her brother only confided in her about the abuse recently, at the age of 49.

Speaking on Today with Sean O'Rourke, Ms McAleese said that her brother never told of the abuse he suffered "because that culture of silence was so oppressive and because these children were made so fearful".

She said that her brother is "so incredibly loved by all of us, to think that he suffered and never felt that he could tell anyone...for all the years he was there, and it was known.

So many people had to have known. So many people who could have done something about it, we know now that the very first complaints about Malachy Finnegan go back to the 1970s.

Ms McAleese called for an independent inquiry to be carried out into the allegations of abuse at St Colman's College.

Speaking this morning, Ms McAleese told that she has received neither an acknowledgement nor a reply from the letter she wrote to Pope Francis after the Vatican declined to approve her taking part in a conference in Rome.

The Voices of Faith conference moved to a location in Rome outside of the Vatican and Ms McAleese was the keynote speaker.

When a listener sent a text to the programme to ask if Ms McAleese would consider leaving the Catholic church due to the issue she has with it, she said she would not.

"I'm comfortably a member of the Catholic church, comfortably uncomfortable sometimes. It's my home, my spiritual home...I love my church."

You can listen to the full interview below:

Digital Desk