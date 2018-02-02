Mary McAleese blocked from speaking at Vatican conference in Rome

A former Irish president has been stopped from speaking at Vatican conference in Rome.

Mary McAleese was listed as part of a panel for the International Women's Day event in the Holy See.

The Irish Times reports the list of potential speakers required approval from Irish cardinal Fr Kevin Farrell who opposed having Mrs McAleese and two other speakers on its programme.

The organisation has moved the conference to a different location in order to have Mrs McAleese as their keynote speaker.