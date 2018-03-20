Mary Lou McDonald willing to 'restate apology in whatever format' Stack family wants

The Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald says she has apologised to the Stack family over offensive tweets and is willing to restate that apology in any way necessary.

Ms Lou McDonald claims disrespecting victims of the Troubles is utterly unacceptable to her party.

It follows the suspension of Sinn Féin Senator Máire Devine who re-tweeted a post describing IRA murder victim Brian Stack as a "sadist prison officer".

The tweet has since been deleted and Ms Lou McDonald says she is sorry for what happened.

She said: "The last thing I want to see is the Stack family, or any other family, upset and discommoded.

"My apology is full and I will restate that apology in whatever format meets with the needs of the family, and to demonstrate my bona fides and the bona fides of my party in that regard."

