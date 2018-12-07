Mary Lou McDonald says Tory MP should 'withdraw' food shortage comments

Back to Brexit Ireland Home

The threat of food shortages in Ireland should be used in negotiations to get rid of the Brexit backstop, according to a Tory MP.

Priti Patel's comments have been described as disgusting and ridiculous by Irish politicians.

Priti Patel

MP Priti Patel made the suggestion after a leaked report suggested there may be food shortages here in the event of a no deal Brexit.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald dismissed them.

READ MORE: Climate change activists are occupying government building

"They're not entitled to wreck Ireland and they need to really grasp and understand that," she said.

"We will stand firm in defending Irish interests. We're not about to be bullied and we're not about to be threatened by that MP or any other.

"I would hope that she would reconsider those comments and actually withdraw them from the public record.

I think they make her look silly and intemperate.

Digital Desk

KEYWORDS:

BrexitPriti Patel

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland