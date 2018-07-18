Mary Lou McDonald says criticisms of SF abstentionist policy at Westminster are 'red herring'

Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald says Micheál Martin's criticisms of her party's abstentionist policy at Westminster are a "red herring."

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin criticised Sinn Féin for not voting on crucial Brexit proposals yesterday.

Sinn Fein Leader Mary Lou McDonald during a press conference at Leinster House in Dublin. Photo credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire.

The party's seven MPs would have been enough to pass an amendment that would have kept Britain in a customs union with the EU if there is a no deal Brexit.

Mary Lou McDonald believes it is Fianna Fáil who are at fault.

"The actual abstentionist is Fianna Fáil and others who don't even contest elections in the North and that's a red herring on Micheál Martin's part and shows a complete lack of understanding of what's going on."

- Digital Desk