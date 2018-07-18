Mary Lou McDonald says criticisms of SF abstentionist policy at Westminster are 'red herring'
18/07/2018 - 17:24:00Back to Brexit Ireland Home
Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald says Micheál Martin's criticisms of her party's abstentionist policy at Westminster are a "red herring."
Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin criticised Sinn Féin for not voting on crucial Brexit proposals yesterday.
The party's seven MPs would have been enough to pass an amendment that would have kept Britain in a customs union with the EU if there is a no deal Brexit.
Mary Lou McDonald believes it is Fianna Fáil who are at fault.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here