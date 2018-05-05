Mary Lou McDonald overtakes Micheál Martin in leader satisfaction poll

A new opinion poll puts Sinn Féin's Mary Lou McDonald ahead of Fianna Fáil's Micheál Martin in the popularity stakes.

The Sunday Independent/Kantar Millward Brown poll shows support for the Sinn Féin leader up seven points to 46%, with Micheál Martin down four points to 44%.

The Taoiseach's popularity has also dipped for the first time, with the satisfaction rating for Leo Varadkar down two points to 56%.

The state of the parties shows Fine Gael would still top the poll in a general election with 34% of the vote with Fianna Fáil on 27%, five points ahead of Sinn Féin on 22%.

Labour and the Independent Alliance are both on 5%, The Greens on 3%, non-aligned Independents on 2%, and Solidarity/People Before Profit on 1%.

The poll was taken between April 18 and 30 in the middle of the cervical cancer scandal.