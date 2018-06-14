Mary Lou McDonald meets Prince Charles in an 'opportunity to extend the hand of friendship'

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald has held a private meeting with Prince Charles during his visit to Cork.

The meeting, which lasted more than 30 minutes, was also attended by the party's deputy leader Michelle O'Neill.

Speaking after the meeting, Ms McDonald said it was "an opportunity to extend the hand of friendship not just to Prince Charles or to the British royal family but to those on our island who identify as British and who are British."

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will travel to Kerry tomorrow after a series of engagements in Cork today.

The Prince of Wales, Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald and Vice President Michelle O’Neill.

- Digital Desk