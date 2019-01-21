Mary Lou McDonald condemns Derry car bomb as 'act of absolute aggression'

The Sinn Féin president says Saturday night's car bomb explosion in Derry is "an act of absolute aggression on the people" of the city.

Four people remain in custody over the attack, which is believed to have been carried out by the dissident group the Real IRA.

Mary Lou McDonald says there's no support for the people who carried out the attack:

"It's an act of absolute aggression on the people of Derry. It's nothing more and nothing less than that.

"I've listened to discussions now since this event and I've heard speculations and musings as to do these people have support? If they do, how much?