Mary Lou denies White House snub

Elaine Loughlin in Washington

Mary-Lou McDonald has denied she has been snubbed by the White House after not being invited to the annual St Patrick's Day events.

It has been reported that the reason the Sinn Féin President and DUP leader Arlene Foster have not been extended an invitation is because there is currently no Assembly up an running in Northern Ireland.

Speaking in Washington, Ms McDonald said: "I don't feel that I was snubbed. It was a matter for the White House who they invite as their guests."

However, she said that Gerry Adams, who has received an invite should attend.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. There are many celebrations marking that occasion and I think it is entirely appropriate actually that Gerry Adams as one of the main architects of that agreement would be at the White House. So no he should not snub the White House. He shouldn't be snubbing anybody.

"This is a moment to take stock of what we have achieved. It's a big moment for us to defend the Good Friday Agreement because I'm sure you've heard as I have heard some of the siren voices particularly in the British Tory party that say the Good Friday Agreement has served its purpose let's forget about it and move on - that's really dangerous rhetoric. That's very regressive politics," she said.