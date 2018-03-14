Mary Lou denies White House snub
Elaine Loughlin in Washington
Mary-Lou McDonald has denied she has been snubbed by the White House after not being invited to the annual St Patrick's Day events.
It has been reported that the reason the Sinn Féin President and DUP leader Arlene Foster have not been extended an invitation is because there is currently no Assembly up an running in Northern Ireland.
Speaking in Washington, Ms McDonald said: "I don't feel that I was snubbed. It was a matter for the White House who they invite as their guests."
However, she said that Gerry Adams, who has received an invite should attend.
"This is a moment to take stock of what we have achieved. It's a big moment for us to defend the Good Friday Agreement because I'm sure you've heard as I have heard some of the siren voices particularly in the British Tory party that say the Good Friday Agreement has served its purpose let's forget about it and move on - that's really dangerous rhetoric. That's very regressive politics," she said.
