Mary Lou denies playing 'footsie' with Taoiseach when it comes to political coalition
Mary Lou McDonald says she has not been playing footsie with Leo Varadkar when it comes to a potential coalition.
But the Sinn Féin leader says she will listen to everybody when it comes to Government formation talks after the next election.
Minister Jim Daly was slapped down last week for suggesting he would be open to a coalition with Sinn Féin.
And Mary Lou McDonald denies she has been cosying up to Fine Gael.
She said: "Well on the footsie thing, I don't have the same sort of sock thing as Leo so we don't actually play footsie.
"I aim for that, that is not playing footsie, that is just being decent I think."
- Digital Desk
