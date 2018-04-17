Mary Lou denies playing 'footsie' with Taoiseach when it comes to political coalition

Mary Lou McDonald says she has not been playing footsie with Leo Varadkar when it comes to a potential coalition.

But the Sinn Féin leader says she will listen to everybody when it comes to Government formation talks after the next election.

Mary Lou McDonald and Leo Varadkar.

Minister Jim Daly was slapped down last week for suggesting he would be open to a coalition with Sinn Féin.

And Mary Lou McDonald denies she has been cosying up to Fine Gael.

She said: "Well on the footsie thing, I don't have the same sort of sock thing as Leo so we don't actually play footsie.

The way I go about my work and I have always had this view, for life as well as politics - I take people as I find them and I believe you carry yourself with a level of professional courtesy and civility and I think that is a good thing.

"I aim for that, that is not playing footsie, that is just being decent I think."

- Digital Desk