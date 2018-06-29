Martin says Taoiseach should not create 'spurious' grounds for an election

Micheál Martin has said that if the Taoiseach wants an election, he should call one instead of trying to create spurious grounds for it.

The Fianna Fáil leader has accused Leo Varadkar of megaphone diplomacy, and says he hasn't met the Taoiseach one to one in a year.

It is the latest salvo in a row over renewing the confidence and supply agreement propping the government up.

Fine Gael Minister Regina Doherty says that Mr Martin's claims of media spin show must be because the sun has gone to his head.

However, Mr Martin believes it's Leo Varadkar who needs to cop on.

"Maybe he wants to have an election, if he wants an election, let him call an election," he said.

"But he should not try to create spurious grounds for it or try and undermine a party that has upheld its side of the agreement in terms of the confidence and supply."

"I have made it clear since last February, we wanted to fulfil the confidence and supply agreement, we wanted to contribute to a third budget," he said.

