Martin says Taoiseach should not create 'spurious' grounds for an election

Micheál Martin has said that if the Taoiseach wants an election, he should call one instead of trying to create spurious grounds for it.

The Fianna Fáil leader has accused Leo Varadkar of megaphone diplomacy, and says he hasn't met the Taoiseach one to one in a year.

It is the latest salvo in a row over renewing the confidence and supply agreement propping the government up.

Fine Gael Minister Regina Doherty says that Mr Martin's claims of media spin show must be because the sun has gone to his head.

So according to Micheal Martin - the media needs to cop on! FG needs to cop on! Obsessing about media spin while on media spinning about FF, how they can be trusted with the economy, how they are responsible, how they have plans - I think the sun has gone to his head ☀️☀️☀️ — Regina Doherty TD (@ReginaDo) June 29, 2018

However, Mr Martin believes it's Leo Varadkar who needs to cop on.

"Maybe he wants to have an election, if he wants an election, let him call an election," he said.

"But he should not try to create spurious grounds for it or try and undermine a party that has upheld its side of the agreement in terms of the confidence and supply."

"I have made it clear since last February, we wanted to fulfil the confidence and supply agreement, we wanted to contribute to a third budget," he said.

Why is the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar persisting with dishonest, provocative comments re my party’s position? We have been very very clear that we want to negotiate 3rd budget in country’s interest and at no stage did we say we’d be supporting SF’s Phantom Confidence Motion stunt. https://t.co/4A3QSJ9cgR — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) June 28, 2018

- Digital Desk