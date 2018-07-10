Martin insists FF will fulfil confidence and supply deal with Government

Opposition leader Michéal Martin has insisted that his party wants to honour and fulfil the confidence and supply agreement deal with the Government.

The Fianna Fáil leader spoke just days after he launched an attack against Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, in which he described him as “prickly” and “authoritarian”.

On Tuesday, Mr Martin said that communication on the confidence and supply arrangement is ongoing and that he plans to meet the Fine Gael leader in the coming weeks.

“We are very clear we want to honour and fulfil the confidence and supply agreement,” he said.

“I’m very clear that we are willing to engage in budget negotiations and we will,” he said.

“Some time ago I raised questions about the slow pace, particularly from the Department of Public Expenditure, in sanctioning posts for the Dail budget office and I think that has slowed down.”

Mr Martin said that negotiations on October’s budget will take place before a review of the confidence and supply agreement.

When asked about his party’s position on the Irish border, he said that “we should plan to for every scenario”.

“It makes sense and is prudent to always prepare for every eventuality. They key issue is the east/west relationship,” he added.

“The British government has said it doesn’t want a hard border, we have said we don’t want a hard border.

“What has changed, of course, is that people thought that would be resolved last March, people thought it would be resolved at the June EU summit, the Taoiseach has had to change stance on that, and so has the Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, because it obviously wasn’t resolved.”

- Press Association