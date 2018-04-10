Martin Callinan told FG's Deasy that McCabe was not to be believed or trusted, Charleton Tribunal told

By Gerard Cunningham

Former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan told a Fine Gael TD that garda whistleblower, Sergeant Maurice McCabe was not to be believed or trusted, the Charleton Tribunal has heard.

The tribunal is looking at allegations that senior gardaí were smearing Sergeant Maurice McCabe to politicians, journalists and others.

Fine Gael TD John Deasy told the tribunal that Mr Callinan was the senior garda he had talked about during an RTÉ Prime Time appearance as having made derogatory comments to him about Sgt McCabe.

Mr Deasy said that Mr Callinan made those comments to him before the then commissioner's appearance at the Public Accounts Committee in January 2014.

"The only person I remember being in proximity would be former Commissioner Noirin O'Sullivan," Mr Deasy said. He said that it was a loud room and Mr Callinan had his back turned to Ms O'Sullivan, so it was unlikely she would have heard the conversation.

Mr Deasy said he thought that Sgt McCabe was "someone who was an honest actor and was just trying to do his job."

He said he later told Taoiseach Enda Kenny that Sgt McCabe was being treated very badly and would be vindicated.

Mr Deasy said his own grandfather was a garda and that it was very derogatory to say a serving officer should not be believed or trusted.

The tribunal has heard previously that the DPP directed no prosecution after an historic allegation was made against Sgt McCabe in 2007, saying that the Garda investigation found no evidence that a crime had been committed.

Mr Micheál P O'Higgins on behalf of Mr Callinan, put it to him that his client had spoken to him about inaccuracies highlighted in a report into Sgt McCabe's complaints by Assistant Commissioner John O'Mahoney. Mr Deasy said he did not recall this.

Mr Deasy said that he believed senior gardaí had "lost the narrative by the time they came in to the Public Accounts Committee".

"It was kind of a last gasp to prevent him from challenging their authority directly," Mr Deasy said.

Earlier, the tribunal heard that Brian Purcell, the Secretary General of the Department of Justice, sent a text message to Mr Callinan asking him how he "got on" at the meeting with John McGuinness TD in a Dublin hotel car park.

The meeting took place in the car park of Bewley's hotel at Newlands Cross, Dublin, the day after Mr Callinan appeared before the PAC, chaired by Mr McGuinness.

The tribunal heard that Mr Purcell's text to Mr Callinan, read "Martin I know you are en route to Dundalk, can u call me if possible, just wondering how u got on with JMcG. Brian."

The previous day, Mr Purcell had sent a text to Mr Callinan reading: "Well done, exceptional performance under fire', Brian" after the then commissioner had appeared before the public accounts committee.

Mr McGuinness told the tribunal that the former commissioner told him at the meeting not to trust Sgt McCabe, and that the sergeant was being investigated over child sex abuse allegations.

Garda Paul Hynes told the tribunal that Mr Callinan travelled from Dundalk, where he had attended a press conference, to the meeting in the car park of the Bewley's hotel at Newlands Cross, Dublin, and then returned to Dundalk for another event that evening.

Garda Hynes, who was driving Mr Callinan's vehicle, said that the meeting lasted about 20 minutes and the then commissioner did not discuss what happened afterwards.

"He keeps his thoughts to himself," Garda Hynes said.

Mr Callinan attracted controversy at the public accounts committee where he said that the actions of garda whistleblowers were "disgusting".

Mr McGuinness told the tribunal that he was not aware of the texts from Mr Purcell to Mr Callinan, and said "That's an interesting relationship."

Under cross-examination by Mr O'Higgins, Mr McGuinness said he did not call former Garda John Wilson "a fucking header" in the aftermath of the meeting of the public accounts committee.

Mr Callinan said that this had happened when he asked if Mr Wilson would be called to give evidence to the Oireachtas committee.

Mr McGuinness said that Mr Callinan did not discuss data protection issues in the car park, or a proposal to have a senior garda investigate complaints by Sgt McCabe.

Mr O'Higgins said his client was not stationed in Pearse Street in 1983, and was not aware of an incident that year when Gda Wilson took a horse into Garda custody.

Mr McGuinness replied that he had not said that Mr Callinan was stationed in Pearse Street at the time.

Mr Justice Peter Charleton, the tribunal chairman, asked Mr O'Higgins if his client was seriously suggesting he had never heard about the incident, which was a well-known story of Garda "heroics" from the 1980s and had led to Gda Wilson being given the nickname "Jockey". "The only thing that's missing is the name of the horse," Mr Justice Charleton said.

Mr McGuinness also said he did not know if Michelle Taylor, wife of former Garda Press Officer Superintendent David Taylor, was a member of Fianna Fáil. He added that he did not go around asking people about their membership of political parties.

Mr McGuinness said that after the Public Accounts Committee meeting, Supt Taylor "was there in that company. Whether he heard it or not I don't know."

Mr McGuinness said that he found it difficult and upsetting to have to ask Sgt McCabe about the allegations being made about him.

Asked by his own counsel, Darren Lehane BL, if he made up the story about the horse to discredit Mr Callinan, he said "In hindsight, you couldn't make it up."

Mr McGuinness also said a notebook entry about his meeting with Mr Callinan was not fabricated later, and he was not part of a conspiracy with others to do down Mr Callinan.

The tribunal resumes tomorrow.