Martin Callinan to begin giving evidence at the Disclosures Tribunal

Martin Callinan will begin giving evidence at the Disclosures Tribunal this morning.

The former Garda Commissioner has denied directing a smear campaign against Maurice McCabe.

Former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan.

He will also face questions on whether he referred to Sergeant McCabe as a child abuser after a Public Accounts Committee hearing in January 2014.

Martin Callinan retired from the force in March 2014 after months of controversy around the penalty points system.

The Disclosures Tribunal is investigating claims by Dave Taylor that Mr Callinan directed the former Garda Press Officer to smear Maurice McCabe.

Counsel for the former Commissioners said Mr Callinan will say that Dave Taylor told him he would ‘bring down’ Nóirín O’Sullivan.

Nóirín O'Sullivan and Muarice McCabe.

Mr Callinan will also face questions about a comment he is alleged to have made after a PAC meeting when its chairman John McGuinness and Dave Taylor say he called Maurice McCabe a "kiddie fiddler."

Other witnesses to the tribunal have also said Mr Callinan referred to Maurice McCabe as a child abuser.

Mr Callinan denies the claims; he is scheduled to give evidence over four days.

