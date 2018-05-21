Martin Callinan tells tribunal that allegations against him by TD are false

Former Commissioner Martin Callinan had said that the outrageously serious allegations made against him by Fianna Fail TD John McGuinness are falsehoods.

Deputy McGuinness has previously told the Disclosures Tribunal that Mr Callinan made derogatory comments about Maurice McCabe.

Former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan at the Disclosures Tribunal at Dublin Castle. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins

Mr Callinan said the allegations are not true in any way shape or form.

Mr Callinan accepts that he and John McGuinness met in the car park of the Bewley’s hotel on January 24, 2014, the day after the former Commissioner referred to the actions of whistleblowers as disgusting at the PAC.

But said he was trying to convince the then chair of the PAC that it was not the right forum for Maurice McCabe to raise complaints about penalty points – for data protection reasons.

Deputy McGuinness told the Tribunal last month that Commissioner Callinan said Maurice McCabe had sexually assaulted his family and an individual - Martin Callinan today said this was absolutely false – and he had never said anything of that nature.

Counsel for the Tribunal said the two accounts cannot be reconciled – to which Mr Callinan said he cannot for the life of him understand why the outrageously serious allegations were being made – and said they were falsehoods.

Earlier Mr Callinan said that Mr McGuinness had said a few things that were incorrect – and he was 100% clear in his mind that he never spoke about Sgt McCabe in a derogatory fashion.

- Digital Desk