Marie Stopes deny claim they are seeking to provide services in Dublin

A UK-based clinic which offers abortion services for women has denied a claim they are to set up operations in Dublin.

Marie Stopes say they are watching the referendum with interest, but currently have no plans to open a clinic here.

The company offers services across England and Wales, and also has a helpline for the Republic of Ireland.

The campaign group Save the 8th had claimed the provider is seeking site locations for abortion clinics in Dublin, should the Eighth Amendment be repealed.