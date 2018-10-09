Map of house prices along tram routes reveals 15% premium to live near the Luas

Househunters in Dublin are paying up to 15% more for a home near a Luas line.

This means that buyers are now paying an average of €446,000 for a property close to a Luas stop, which is €61,000 more than the average asking price in Dublin.

Daft.ie has released a series of maps outlining the difference in the cost of a house in the capital along the tram routes.

Differences emerge between the Green and Red lines and also between stops.

Beechwood and Ranelagh are the most expensive, while the least expensive is Cheeverstown.

Mark Clancy from daft.ie says those looking for a new home in Dublin are paying thousands more to live by the LUAS.

"What we found is that buyers are paying 15% extra to live by the Luas. That translates to over €60,000 in cold, hard cash, compared to the average asking price in Dublin," he said.

"The data we looked at were houses within 1km of a Luas stop across both lines and the average asking price by a Luas line now is €446,000."

Most expensive (All Stops)

Beechwood - €778k

Ranelagh - €721k

Milltown - €672k

Cowper - €662k

Most Expensive (Luas Green Line)

Beechwood - €778k

Ranelagh - €721k

Milltown - €672k

Cowper - €662k

Most Expensive (Luas Red Line)

Spencer Dock - €633k

Mayor Square – NCI - €569k

George's Dock - €517k

The Point - €498k

Least Expensive (Luas Green Line)

Cherrywood - €418k

Dominick - €411k

Cabra - €394k

Broombridge - €323k

Least Expensive (Luas Red Line)

Hospital - €246k

Fettercairn - €228k

Citywest Campus - €220k

Cheeverstown - €197k

