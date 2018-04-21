Many workers better off since the beginning of the recession, research claims

Some workers are 42% better off since the beginning of the recession, according to new research.

Figures compiled by the Irish Independent reveal a huge variation in how employees across the economy have fared financially since the crash in 2008.

While some staff have seen a significant rise in their pay of as much as 42%, while others suffered a massive 24% drop in earnings.

The research also shows employees in the drug-making industry are the best paid in the country.

- Digital desk