Many immigrant taxi drivers suspected of being in sham marriages

As many as one in four taxi drivers stopped at recent illegal immigration checkpoints are suspected of being in a sham marriage.

According to the Irish Times, an operation was put in place to coincide with Ed Sheeran's Dublin concerts in May.

Of the 110 drivers stopped, 26 are believed to have paid to marry a woman from Europe so they could have the right to work in Ireland.

Gardaí have revoked their immigration status, but that's under appeal.

Digital Desk