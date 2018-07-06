Man's use of steroids may have contributed to his violent behaviour, court hears

By Declan Brennan

Lawyers for a man with previous convictions for violent offences have said his use of steroids for a hormonal imbalance may have contributed to his behaviour.

Daryl Coyle (27) of Kippure Park, Finglas, Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assault causing harm to Brian Griffin at Dame Street in the city centre on October 16, 2015.

Joe Barnes BL, prosecuting, told the court that Coyle hit Mr Griffin in the back of a head with a “sucker punch” after a friend of the victim's had thrown a drink at Coyle.

His 34 previous convictions include assault, violent behaviour in a police station and possession of drugs. Mr Barnes said the convictions showed a chaotic lifestyle of drug use and anger management issues.

Pieter Le Vert BL, defending, said his client had a hormonal imbalance and was self-medicating with hormones and steroids.

He said he has begun attending an endocrinologist who has told him to stop self-medicating and he has stopped.

Counsel said that it was possible that his client's “temper issue” may be linked to his hormone imbalance and referred to the phenomenon of “roid rage” where hormone imbalance or steroids can cause aggression.

Judge Martin Nolan suspended a one-year prison sentence on condition that Coyle be of good behaviour and engage with the Probation Service.

He said Coyle's long history of reacting this way was problematic and said he hoped he would deal with his medical problems.

“He has a problem and he must deal with it. If he re-offends it will come back to me,” he said

He said the if Coyle was convicted of any offences of aggression he would impose the one year sentence.

The court heard that on the evening of a rugby match Coyle had approached a group of men and asked for a cigarette. The victim was in this group of men but did not engage with Coyle.

Mr Le Vert said things became “tetchy” between Coyle and some others in the group and one man threw the contents of his pint glass on Coyle.

Coyle then pushed into the group attacking them and the victim received the punch. Mr Le Vert said there was a sort of scrum in which Coyle was also slightly hit.

He said his client began drinking and taking drugs at an early age but was now drug free and was working two jobs.